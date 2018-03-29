'I want to visit family when I feel like it'

Video

Antony Kozlowski is keen to get Polish citizenship for him and his wife. If successful it would be his third passport as he processes both a British and Canadian passport.

He believes an EU passport would enable him to travel in Europe. He also wants to "feel solidarity with the concept of peaceful Europe".

Antony added: "More important on a selfish basis just so I have the freedom to go and visit family when I feel like it and in a way that is convenient to me."