'My business has changed since Brexit vote'

A Spanish-based Scot says his bike business has changed since the UK voted for Brexit.

Gary Routledge, who is from Elgin and has been living in Quesada for 10 years, is now in the process of applying for residency in Spain.

He explained the impact of Brexit on his business: "Since Brexit kicked in we have started to buy less bikes from the UK due to the fact that bikes have gone up in value - they charge us more for the same bike," he explained.

"So we are now buying more Spanish bikes. We buy 80% of our bikes from Spain now and 20% from the UK, whereas it used to be 100% from the UK.

"So the UK is losing out both from us and the wholesalers who we speak to."