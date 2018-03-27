Polar bear cub enjoys new surroundings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Polar bear cub enjoys new surroundings

The first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years has been filmed adapting to its surroundings - including a new "paddling pool".

Keepers placed the pool near the bear den to help the new arrival get familiar and more confident with water.

  • 27 Mar 2018