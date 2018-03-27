Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Polar bear cub enjoys new surroundings
The first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years has been filmed adapting to its surroundings - including a new "paddling pool".
Keepers placed the pool near the bear den to help the new arrival get familiar and more confident with water.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window