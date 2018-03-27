Wildcat captured on camera in Aberdeenshire forest
Video

One of the largest wildcats to be recorded in the world has been discovered by field workers in Aberdeenshire's Clashindarroch Forest.

Nicknamed the Clashindarroch Beast, it was captured on camera and is estimated to measure four feet from nose to tail.

The footage was gathered as part of a Scottish wildcat conservation project operating across the Highlands.

  • Footage credit - Kev Bell/Wildcat Haven
  • 27 Mar 2018