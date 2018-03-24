Dunblane message to US gun control campaigners
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dunblane message of solidarity for US gun law campaigners

Catherine Wilson lost her sister Mhairi in the Dunblane shooting.

On Saturday she joined demonstrators in Edinburgh, in solidarity with campaigners for tighter US gun control in the wake of the Majory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

She read from her poem "For Parkland/The Public I"

  • 24 Mar 2018