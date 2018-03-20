Meet the UK's new polar bear cub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years
Meet the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years.
The cub was born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kincraig in December.
The cub doesn't have a name yet, as its sex is unknown.
Mother Victoria and the baby bear will remain together for at least two years.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-43479476/meet-the-first-polar-bear-cub-to-be-born-in-the-uk-in-25-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window