Racism and Islamophobic 'getting worse in Scotland'
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf and Labour MSP Anas Sarwar have told BBC Scotland that racism and Islamophobia are getting worse in Scotland.
Appearing together on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland, they both said they frequently received violent death threats via social media and in emails.
The MSPs said members of the Muslim community and other faiths had reported increasing levels of abuse.
This included on the street and while engaged in work.
18 Mar 2018