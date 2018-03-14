Video

What's in a word? A lot if you are an MSP debating amendments to the EU Continuity Bill.

Take for example the one submitted by the Conservative's Gordon Lindhurst. While discussing the issue of rights, he expresses a dislike of the word "broadly".

He argues for it to be changed to ensure any alternative regulations are "equivalent", not just "broadly equivalent".

Holyrood's finance and constitution committee is on a marathon journey discussing 231 amendments to the Scottish government's EU Continuity Bill.