'We want you to know change can happen'

Video

Survivors and family of victims of the Dunblane massacre have sent a powerful message of support to the Parkland school shooting students.

The video Dunblane Stands With Parkland #NeverAgain, first shown on Buzzfeed News, details efforts to alter gun laws and urges US survivors to keep faith in change.

It was published on the 22nd anniversary of the Dunblane Primary shooting, which left 16 children and one teacher dead.