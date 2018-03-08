Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Optician struck off over tinted lenses 'cures'
An optician who claims to be able to treat the vision of people with autism and brain injuries has been struck off.
Ian Jordan claims he has been able to transform the lives of patients with a range of visual problems by using tinted lenses.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window