Scottish school scoops top literacy award
A school in Renfrewshire has won a prestigious award for its pioneering work helping children with their reading and writing.

St Anthony's Primary has been named UK Literacy School of the Year - the first time the prize has gone to a Scottish school.

  • 07 Mar 2018