Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish school scoops top literacy award
A school in Renfrewshire has won a prestigious award for its pioneering work helping children with their reading and writing.
St Anthony's Primary has been named UK Literacy School of the Year - the first time the prize has gone to a Scottish school.
Filming/editing: Camelia Cazan
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window