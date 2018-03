Video

The family of a security guard who died after becoming trapped in heavy snow on a remote wind farm have demanded answers about his death.

Ronnie Alexander, 74, was working at Afton wind farm near New Cumnock in East Ayrshire when he became stranded in severe weather.

His daughter, Tracy Fraser, has been told he may have lain in deep snow for up to seven hours before he was found.

She said the death of her "lovely, hard-working" father during bad weather in January had devastated the family.