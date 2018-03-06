Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow strikes again to snarl up rush hour
Snow falls have hit Scotland again bringing gridlock to parts of the country during morning rush hour.
Higher roads and motorway routes were hit by long delays, while some communities are still facing significant drifts and lying snow.
06 Mar 2018
