Revenge porn victim: 'It made me feel filthy'

A victim of revenge porn says the whole experiencing made her feel dirty and embarrassed.

Anne (not her real name) who is in her 50s had intimate pictures of herself posted onto a swingers website by her former husband.

She told the BBC: "It was just horrendous it makes you feel filthy, worthless, and it was embarrassing."

Anne was speaking after BBC Scotland revealed that just 39% of cases had made it to court in the first six months of new legislation to deal with the issue.