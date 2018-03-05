'My ex sent intimate pics of me to strangers'

Video

A woman whose ex partner sent intimate photos of her to strangers is encouraging other victims to speak to the police.

Kelly McGurk's world came crashing down around her the morning she received a Facebook message from a stranger.

The message contained intimate screenshots of her taken by her former boyfriend, with whom she had broken up six months before.

She told the BBC why she had waived her right to remain anonymous: "I'm not his victim anymore and why should I hide - I haven't done anything wrong. It's him that has done wrong, so I am not scared of him anymore."