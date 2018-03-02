Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the man trying to cycle from Scotland to Brighton
Reporter Steven Godden was covering the snow in Fife when he came across a Belgian man who is trying to cycle from Scotland to Brighton.
Baren Vandaele was in good spirits, but admitted he may have to get the train at some point to make progress on his journey south.
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Scotland
