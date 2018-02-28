Media player
Skier in Glasgow's East End
When the roads are gridlocked and the trains are cancelled, you can always ski to get around.
John Murphy filmed this skier in Alexandra Parade, in Glasgow's East End.
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Scotland
