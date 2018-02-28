Deer enjoy the snow in Dunkeld

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deer enjoyed the morning snow in Dunkeld
Deer were spotted walking down the street in Dunkeld as they enjoyed the early morning snow.
Alan Taylor spotted the group as heavy snow fell across Scotland on Wednesday.
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window