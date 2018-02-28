Media player
Scotland hit by Beast from the East
Travel has been tricky across parts of central and eastern Scotland after heavy snowfalls swept in overnight.
The so-called Beast from the East has brought bitter temperatures and snow is forecast through until Friday.
28 Feb 2018
