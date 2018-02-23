Glasgow residents count cost of cladding

Video

Residents of a private apartment complex could face a bill of up to £10m to remove Grenfell-style cladding from their building.

More than 300 properties at Glasgow Harbour are covered with the Aluminium Composite Material (ACM).

It is the same cladding which caused an inferno at the London tower block in June last year and claimed 71 lives.

A survey is currently under way to establish the cost of removing and replacing the cladding.