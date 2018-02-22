CCTV shows man on day of 'murderous' attack
CCTV shows man on day of horrific attack

CCTV footage shows a convicted killer on home release leaving his house to attack a woman in Dundee.

Robbie McIntosh battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods in August.

McIntosh was previously jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing a dog walker to death on Dundee Law when he was 15.