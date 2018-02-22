Media player
'He staggered in shouting I've been shot'
An eyewitness has been describing the moments after a man was ambushed outside a Lanarkshire pub.
The attack took place outside the Kirkhill Bar in Cambuslang.
The victim is reported to be in a "stable" condition in hospital.
22 Feb 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window