Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It was exploitation of a young person'
A Glasgow student has told how she ended up working a shift for nothing in the hope of getting work.
Zoe Leckie told BBC Scotland's Nick Eardley how she felt she was taken advantage of.
-
16 Feb 2018
- From the section Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window