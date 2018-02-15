Thundersnow hits west of Scotland

Media player
Thundersnow and lightning hits west of Scotland
A band of snow and lightning has swept across parts of the west coast of Scotland.
This footage was captured by the Kings Arms Hotel in Kyleakin.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across much of the Highlands until 10:00 on Friday.
15 Feb 2018
