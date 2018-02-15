Video
Sciaf boss Alistair Dutton: 'We can be trusted'
The head of Scottish international aid charity Sciaf says the public can have trust in its charity work despite admitting it had to deal with two child sex cases.
Alistair Dutton told the BBC: "I want to reassure our supporters and the general public throughout Scotland that they can trust Sciaf and they can be confident that we are doing everything we possibly can to make people in our programmes safe."
