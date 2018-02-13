Video

The crowds on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade waited for hours in cold to get up-close and personal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But what do you speak about with royalty?

One boy, nine-year-old Oliver Clews, from Northampton, chatted with Harry about trains, with the Prince recommending he take the sleeper train.

Oliver told BBC Scotland: "He shook my hand and it was amazing and exciting and it made my holiday.

"Nobody in my class will have met royalty before."