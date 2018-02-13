Prince Harry discusses trains with boy during visit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Harry speaks with boy about trains during Edinburgh visit

The crowds on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade waited for hours in cold to get up-close and personal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But what do you speak about with royalty?

One boy, nine-year-old Oliver Clews, from Northampton, chatted with Harry about trains, with the Prince recommending he take the sleeper train.

Oliver told BBC Scotland: "He shook my hand and it was amazing and exciting and it made my holiday.

"Nobody in my class will have met royalty before."