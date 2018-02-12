Video
Gurpreet Singh Johal says he is "perplexed" at the situation his brother is in.
The family of Scottish Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal have begged for answers 100 days after he was arrested in India.
The 31-year-old from Dumbarton has regularly appeared in court in Punjab accused of involvement in the murders of Hindu leaders.
His family said he is innocent and the Punjab authorities are violating Mr Singh Johal's rights.
The Scot has not been charged with any crime.
