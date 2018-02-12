Concern for Scot missing after Hamburg stag do

Video

A friend of a Scottish man who went missing during a stag do in Hamburg has said his family and friends are growing "more and more concerned".

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday when he was out celebrating, ahead of his brother Eamonn's wedding.

Alan Pearson, who was on the trip, told BBC Scotland his disappearance was "completely out of character".