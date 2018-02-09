Falling in love watching Scotland v France

Video
'We fell in love watching Scotland play France 50 years ago'
Fifty years ago a rugby-mad Frenchman forgot his gloves and asked a young Scottish woman to help him load his camera.
Jean Bernardi and Evelyn Swankie met at Murrayfield watching France play Scotland.
Fast forward five decades and the pair are happily married, with two children.
They are returning to the stand this weekend for the latest Six Nations clash and have been talking about the match that brought them together.
09 Feb 2018
