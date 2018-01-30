Up Helly Aa in 1927

Video

As thousands gather in Shetland for Up Helly Aa, we look back at the festival in 1927 and some rather astonishing costumes.

Groups in special outfits are a tradition of the annual festival, which is held in Shetland.

They perform various acts while dressed up as part of the festivities.

This footage is courtesy of the British Film Institute and the full film – Old Viking Norse Festival – is available to watch on the BFI Player as part of Britain on Film.