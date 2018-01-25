Animated Robert Burns reads poem

Video

A 3D animation of the face of Robert Burns reciting one of his most famous poems has brought his poetry back to life, according to one of its creators.

Prof Caroline Wilkinson said: "To see Burns reciting his own poetry was a remarkable moment."

The latest technology was used to recreate the Scottish bard's face from a partial cast of his skull.

Motion capture was then used to track the facial movements of modern-day poet Rab Wilson as he recited To a Mouse.