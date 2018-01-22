Wild swimmer goes for a dip in frozen loch

Video

An experienced open and wild swimmer has been filmed breaking ice on the surface of a Highlands loch to swim in the chilly water below.

Norman Todd, 45, managed about 10 minutes in Loch Glascarnoch near Garve in Wester Ross on Saturday.

The offshore worker, from Ullapool, is training to take part in a swim of The Minch, a stretch of water between Scotland’s north west mainland coast and the Western Isles.

Norman previously swam in the sea between Achiltibuie and Ullapool to raise money for a marine conservation project.

Loch Glascarnoch frequently appears among Scottish locations having some the lowest temperatures in winter.

Photographer and film-maker Steven Gourlay, who filmed Norman’s icy dip, said the air temperature on Saturday was almost -8C.