A young hedgehog has been receiving hydrotherapy care to help it build up strength in its hind legs.

Phelps - who was named after American swimmer Michael Phelps - was found in Alness, Easter Ross, in November.

His back legs were too weak to help him hold up his body.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA has been letting Phelps swim in shallow water at its rescue centre at Fishcross in Clackmannanshire.