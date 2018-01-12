Video
Davidson 'frustrated' over Brexit bill delay
Ruth Davidson has expressed her frustration at the delay in the UK government bringing forward amendments to its EU withdrawal bill.
The Scottish Conservative leader said she would be discussing the issue with the prime minister on Monday.
But she said amending the contentious Clause 11 of the bill was "complex" and had taken longer than expected.
The government has promised to change the bill to take account of concerns over its impact on devolution.
12 Jan 2018
