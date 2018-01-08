High-living debtors exposed

Video

A BBC investigation exposes high-living debtors exploiting weaknesses in the bankruptcy system to retain assets and their lifestyle.

Latest figures show insolvencies are on the rise in Scotland.

Yet the BBC has discovered serious failings in the process, including the government’s ultimate sanction against the most reckless of bankrupts.

Watch Millionaire Bankrupts Exposed on Monday, 8 December at 20:30 on BBC One Scotland.