Firefighters who brought a couple and their baby to safety from an upper floor of a hotel have been hailed as "heroes".

Two men died when the fire tore through the luxury Cameron House Hotel on the shores of Loch Lomond.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson, believed to be from London, were staying at the hotel when the blaze broke out on Monday morning.

More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building when the blaze broke out. A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.