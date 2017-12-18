Video
Fire at Cameron House
Two guests have died after fire broke out at the Cameron House Hotel beside Loch Lomond.
More than 200 guests were evacuated from the luxury hotel after the alarm was raised at about 06:40.
Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another died after being taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
Three other people, including a child, were taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
