Boy, four, left on school bus

A four-year-old boy tried to walk home from a bus depot after being left on his school bus.

John Robertson was travelling home to North Kessock from Munlochy Primary School on the Black Isle last Friday.

But he did not get off at his stop and ended up, unnoticed, in the bus in D&E Coaches' Inverness Longman depot, about three miles and across the A9's Kessock Bridge from where he lives.

The boy was spotted close to Inverness Caledonian Thistle's stadium.