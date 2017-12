Video

More than 8,000 people "slept rough" in temperatures as low as -7C in an event to tackle homelessness.

Each participant had to raise at least £100 to take part in Sleep in the Park, in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.

The event, said by organisers to be the biggest ever charity sleepout, has already raised £3.6m.

But it was about more than raising money. Video by Rachael Miller.