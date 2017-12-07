Video
'Homeless Jesus' in Glasgow
A sculpture depicting Jesus as a homeless man sleeping on a bench has been installed in Glasgow city centre.
Castings of the life-size statue have been placed in cities worldwide since 2013, although some churches have refused to display it.
Church and homeless charity representatives hope the sculpture will help raise awareness of homelessness.
Scottish artist Peter Howson has made a painting of a homeless Jesus that will be shown alongside the statue.
