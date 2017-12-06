'Chennai Six' Scot arrives home

Video

The first of the so-called Chennai Six has arrived in the UK, more than four years after the former soldiers were jailed in India on weapons charges.

Billy Irving was one of five men imprisoned in 2013 on charges of smuggling weapons and ammunition.

The group, who had been guards on a ship to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean, won an appeal against their convictions last week.

Mr Irving, from Argyll and Bute, arrived at Glasgow Airport earlier.