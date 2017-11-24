‘He’s deprived me of my innocence’

Video

Earlier this year, former Clydebank and Rangers player Levi Stephen spoke out for the first time about the sexual abuse he says he suffered while playing football.

His alleged abuser was Harry Dunn, a scout who worked in the game for decades with clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and Rangers.

Mr Dunn was to stand trial on charges of sexual assault, attempted rape and rape against a number of boys, but died this week at his home in Edinburgh.

"I was prepared to go ahead, look him in the eye, and tell the truth," Levi said.

So, after Mr Dunn’s death, how does he feel now that he won’t get that chance?

He spoke to BBC Scotland’s investigations correspondent Mark Daly for Timeline.

Warning: this video contains description of sexual abuse and some graphic content.