'There was a polar bear at the window'

Video

Doug Allan has made a career out of "building one passion on top of another".

It has been some career - Emmys, Baftas, and now a special award from Bafta Scotland. He is one of the world's best nature cameramen and has filmed some of the most memorable scenes ever broadcast on television.

There have been some close scrapes with animals along the way, including an inquisitive polar bear who was a little too close for comfort and a hungry walrus who thought Doug was a seal.

Journalist/Editor - Graham Fraser

All footage and still photography reproduced with kind permission of Doug Allan - www.dougallan.com