Sturgeon: Talks with May 'constructive'

Scotland's first minister has described her face-to-face talks with the prime minister as "constructive and cordial".

But Nicola Sturgeon said she and Theresa May had failed to reach an agreement over the UK government's Brexit bill.

Mrs May indicated in September that she wanted to speak to Ms Sturgeon in a bid to break the deadlock between the two governments over Brexit.

The two leaders met for about 45 minutes inside 10 Downing Street.