RNLI rescue fishermen in a storm

Six fishermen were brought to shore by a lifeboat crew in a nine-and-a-half hour rescue in stormy seas.

The men's creel boat, Sparkling Line, broke down off the north Sutherland coast on Thursday. Thurso lifeboat was launched to go to their aid.

The conditions included gale force eight winds and waves of up to 33ft (10m) in height.

The RNLI volunteers managed to get a towline to the fishing boat but the tow parted fives times during the rescue.