Council chief: Trump course not worth it

Trump golf course 'not worth it' says council chief
Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford says Donald Trump's golf course investment was not worth the environmental trade-off.
Mr Gifford, who has always supported the development, wants the Trump Organisation to finish the job
"I think they have an obligation to bring forward what they promised, that's the bottom line of it," he said.
The Trump Organisation submitted a planning application for a second golf course, which has been met with environmental objections.
09 Nov 2017
