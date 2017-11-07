Men reflect on gay convictions apology

Video

Nicola Sturgeon has offered an unequivocal apology to gay men convicted of sexual offences that are no longer illegal.

The first minister's apology coincided with new legislation that will automatically pardon gay and bisexual men convicted under historical laws.

The bill will also allow the removal of such convictions from criminal records.

Partners Sandy McDougall and Alan Ritson reflect on what the apology means for gay people of their generation.