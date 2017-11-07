How to run all the way across Scotland

Video

BBC Scotland news reporter Angie Brown ran across Scotland from Inverness to Skye last month carrying a GoPro camera at the end of an outstretched arm.

Making the five-day crossing was a group of nine runners, two Running The Highlands guides and a dog called Patch.

Following paths, bogs, rocky mountain passes and forest trails, the group crossed the country without using roads until they reached the Skye Bridge.

The 41-year-old said: "I feel very lucky to have had this experience as we passed through some of the most remote wildernesses in Scotland.

"The only way to access Glen Affric and Glen Licht is by foot so when we ran through there we were surrounded by a very dramatic mountainous landscape which gave me goose bumps and I felt strong waves of emotion welling up inside me."