Sebastian Gorka: Trump could back independence

Sebastian Gorka says Donald Trump could back Scottish independence "if it makes economic sense".

The US president's former adviser said that "everything the president does is linked by one word: sovereignty" and that "he believes that nation states prosper when they are sovereign."

Dr Gorka left the White House in August, shortly after the exit of Mr Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon.

He was known for his hardline views on issues such as immigration and terrorism.