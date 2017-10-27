How the Navigator Project is changing lives

Video

A radical anti-violence scheme called the Navigator Project is helping to change lives in Scotland.

It identifies people who have been regularly admitted to A&E and tries to steer them away from violence.

Callum was a longterm casualty of Glasgow's gang culture, heavily dependent on drink and drugs, frightened to leave his home for fear of revenge attacks.

Now he's a trainee chef, earning enough money to look after his young family.

This clip is from 5 live Breakfast on Friday 27th October, 2017.